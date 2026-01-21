Employee Dealt With A Micromanager Who Kept On Singling Her Out, So She Decided To Mess With His Inbox And Send Him Vague And Useless Info

Micromanaging rarely makes a workplace better.

This employee found herself targeted by a manager who treated her differently from everyone else.

He demanded daily reports of every tiny task, even though her supervisor had no issues with her work.

So she decided to follow his rules and made sure they were as vague and annoying as possible.

Read the full story below to find out more.

You want a list of every item I do every day? Okay. I have a manager who is… well, I won’t say what I want to call him. He’s a thumbs-down kind of guy. He is especially a thumbs-down kind of guy toward women who work for him. We’re talking a gross nail-beds, pink-eye-carrying, hit-with-a-hammer and swollen-with-infection sort of thumb-facing-down kind of guy.

This employee was being micromanaged by a “thumbs-down” kind of manager.

Here I am, one of the maybe five women in the department of 40 to 50 people. Mind you, I have a supervisor I directly report to. The supervisor is always confused when our manager gets on to me about something and is just as surprised as I am. He is never approached first. He encourages me and tells me to keep my chin up. The micromanaging has reached the stage of my manager wanting to receive a list of every single thing I do during the day.

She decided to mess up the emails she sends him.

My malicious compliance seems insignificant. But, oh boy, does it make me feel better. I slightly change the subject of every single daily email so they don’t group together in his inbox. When he wants to micromanage, he’ll have to dig. I bloat the hell out of those emails with useless info.

She would make vague and unusual lines.

I include things like “I asked someone a question.” Or “Reviewed internal policy on XYZ to ensure correctness.” The next line is “I did XYZ in compliance with the policy.” I have the line items very vague. Instead of “I closed the task of this ticket number with issue ABC by doing XYZ,” I put things like “Closed .”

She was surprised that it worked.

Ever since I started this, he hasn’t been replying to them as much. I had no idea this would work as well as it does. I’m a very detailed person, and it’s going against the core of my being to send such a terrible deliverable. But it does make me smile.

Now, she’s looking for a new job.

Yes, I’m job hunting. Yes, it will be devastating for him to lose me doing the tasks alone that most businesses have an entire team on. Yes, I am excited to send an email that only says “Two-week notice.” Then, I will take PTO I have for those two weeks.

When your boss is a micromanager, make sure they can manage every bit of malicious compliance you offer.

