Employee Followed The Unreasonable “No Drinks At The Front Desk” Rule, So She Let The Phones Ring While Cooling Off In The Break Room

Some office rules can be too cruel.

This woman was working at the reception and was told not to keep food and drinks at the front desk.

During a heatwave, she tried to bring a water bottle, but her manager called her out on it.

So she had no choice but to leave the front desk when she started feeling dehydrated.

Read the full story below for all the details.

No drinks at your desk. Fine, but don’t expect me to answer the phones I used to work reception at a small insurance office in the UK. Policy was no food or drink at the front desk. Fair enough.

This woman tried to discreetly keep her water bottle on the front desk.

But one summer, we had a heatwave and there was no air conditioning. I brought a water bottle and discreetly kept it behind the monitor. One day, the manager spots it and tells me, “Absolutely no drinks at the desk. Doesn’t matter if it’s hot, rules are rules.” I asked, “Even water?” And she said yes.

When her manager called her out on it, she went to the break room in the middle of her shift.

So the next day, I don’t bring any. By 2pm, I’m dizzy and dehydrated. I walk away from the desk and sit in the break room to drink water. Manager comes in and asks why I’m not at the desk. I reminded her that she said no drinks at the desk. I needed water, so I had to leave.

She left the phone ringing and clients waiting.

Phones start ringing off the hook. And clients are standing around waiting. I was told to use common sense after that. And my water bottle stayed.

Heatwave and water isn’t allowed?

Good luck!

