Employee Gets Fed Up Watching Coworker Slack Off During A Busy Shift, So She Volunteered Him For A Heavy Delivery And Watched Him Get Soaked In The Rain

Nothing tests your patience faster than a coworker who decides it’s a great day to slack off while everyone else is drowning.

So, what would you do if you realized one coworker had quietly checked out while the rest of the team was barely keeping up? Would you confront them directly? Or would you volunteer them for a work-intensive task?

In the following story, a convenience store employee finds themselves in this predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Co-worker wanted to take it easy when we were flat out I work in a local convenience store, and yesterday we were crazy busy. There were 4 of us working, myself, the shift lead, whom I’ll call SL, and two colleagues, A and K. SL was doing all the management tasks. A and I were doing our set tasks, and K, who was doing an overtime shift, got asked to do a nice, easy task that should take half an hour max. K decided to stretch it out for an hour and 45 minutes by hiding in the toilets, playing on his phone, and completely ignoring the tills, while A and I were run ragged, team working to complete our tasks and covering the tills.

Fed up, she turned it around on him.

As we finished our tasks, our delivery arrived, and it was a big one with lots of heavy cages to haul in. Normally, I’d offer to help SL, but I had had enough. I casually mentioned to the shift lead that if K helps you bring in the delivery, I could do the scan that the team yesterday didn’t have time to do. K couldn’t talk his way out of it, and as he went outside, it started absolutely chuking it down with rain. He came in after delivery, exhausted and absolutely soaked, while A and I were grinning away. Kid, if you’d have pulled your weight, I would never have volunteered you.

Wow! That was so well-played!

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit can relate to this situation.

Here’s what this woman thinks.

He probably did.

It sure seems like it.

This person loves it when lazy people get it.

He more than asked for that!

You don’t get overtime pay and easy work, while everyone else is running behind.

