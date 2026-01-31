Employee Handles IT Requests With Experience, So He Gets Frustrated When End Users Quote ChatGPT Answers That Are Wrong Or Outdated

Technology is supposed to make work easier, not more frustrating.

The following story involves an IT support person who keeps getting ChatGPT responses from users.

Users would suggest a fix generated by AI tools, leaving him frustrated.

Would you feel the same? Check out the full details below…

People think they are helping by showing me what their AI Chatbot said, but it just doesn’t… Lately, there has been an influx of end users where I work that have been adding the response ChatGPT, Copilot, or whatever LLM they use says. This happens either while I am on a call with them or written in a ticket or email. I have been solving a user’s problem. They then just say, “I just asked ChatGPT and it said X.”

At that point, I am already close to resolving it. At this rate, it just feels like an insult to my intelligence and experience. I have enough experience to not be told by someone’s prompt from an AI chatbot how to fix their issue.

The most recent one is where someone wants an incoming webhook on Teams. They sent me the answer ChatGPT gave them. They said they tried it and it did not work. I mean, I will likely have to do a call with them to see what exactly they were trying. I also need to see if we have restrictions in place somewhere. This is just one example.

Another example is someone wanting a new laptop for their specific role. This is for using Photoshop, for example. They send me what their chosen LLM said. When I looked for the laptops the AI listed, they are no longer something you can purchase. They are end of life. I then just did my own search and found them something and got it approved.

I really wish people would stop using their AI chatbot to tell me how to do my job. It is usually wrong or outdated. Or I already know the answer. If I want to know how to do something, I will just search Google for people who historically had the same or similar issue. I will also check Reddit on one of the related subs or rely on my existing knowledge.

If ChatGPT really knew the fix, IT wouldn’t still be on the call.

