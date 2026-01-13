Employee Tracked Their Leave Hours Closely So He Wouldn’t Lose Them, But His Boss Got Annoyed And HR Had To Step In To Clarify How Things Really Run

‘Some workplace policies can be more confusing to follow.

This employee carefully managed his annual leave to avoid losing hours.

His boss found it irritating that he was being meticulous, and HR had to clarify the proper approach.

The situation revealed how company policies sometimes clash with common sense.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

I can only take leave in full day increments? Works for me! I accumulate annual leave at a certain number of hours per week. After one has accumulated 480 hours, you lose any leave until you bring the balance under 480. I’d take 3 hours of leave a week to keep just under 480. It would just bug my boss that someone would need or want to do that.

This employee was advised that leaves should be taken in full-day increments.

So he heads over to HR to explain the situation. They tell him the official policy is that leave is to be taken in full-day increments. They also tell him we shouldn’t be changing our timesheets to reflect the hours worked since we’re all salaried. They say just go ahead and approve them as is unless we have holiday to put down. He says the idea behind this is that since we’re salaried, the company knows we’ll have heavy weeks and lighter weeks. He explains it’ll be a wash in the end.

He was trying to be efficient, that’s why he worked only 30 hours per week.

Ok, so I’ve been losing my 3 hours of leave a week. I haven’t worked a full week in months. At most, I’ve put in 30 hours. I just try to be efficient with my time to make it work. Oftentimes, I’ll work 1 hour and call it a day.

He thought his way was more honest and beneficial to the company.

Took a 5-minute work call while on holiday? Thanks for keeping me from burning a full day of leave! I thought the other way was more honest to the company. But they schooled me on how real business works.

Sometimes, the “right” way isn’t what feels right, but what HR says.

