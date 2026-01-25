Employee Was Excited For A Girls Trip With Her Coworkers, But One Of The Ladies Asked If She Could Bring Her Whole Family

When planning a girl’s trip, it is at least implied that it will only be a group of girls who are friends that will go on the trip together.

What would you do if one of the girls wanted to invite her entire family along, and when you said no, it seemed like the whole group turned on you?

That is what happened to the friend in this story, and she is trying to figure out if she was out of line for trying to keep the girls trip reserved just for the girls.

AITA for not wanting my coworker’s whole family to come on our girls’ camping trip? I (30sF) have a group of younger female coworkers (early 20s) that I get along with really well.

It is great to have coworkers who you like.

We all work retail, and since it’s hard to get the same days off, we planned a girls’ camping trip months in advance. We put in the requests at work early, got approved, and one of the girls (“Planner”) started organizing things. Her “Bestie” also helped by buying some of the essentials.

What could go wrong?

Here’s where things got messy. About two weeks before the trip, Bestie suddenly asked if she could invite her mom.

That would change the whole dynamic.

I was not thrilled, this was supposed to be a girls’ trip, and none of us, except the planner friend, had ever met her. But Planner insisted her mom was “cool,” so I reluctantly said fine.

Well, it’s not a girl’s trip anymore.

Then one week before the trip, Bestie asked if her sister and her sister’s boyfriend could come too. At that point I said no. It felt like our girls’ trip was turning into Bestie’s family vacation. And plus to throw in a random guy with a bunch of girls would be strange since all the girls are a bit shy too.

It is good that they are drawing the line.

I told Planner I wasn’t okay with it, and she ended up telling Bestie no, so the extra people didn’t come except her mom which I initially said okay too. When the trip actually happened, Bestie literally sat in her car the whole-time watching movies on her laptop and barely interacted with us.

It seems like people were upset.

Two other girls also flaked last minute with no explanation. Since the trip, the group has stopped inviting me to things, and Bestie apparently “hates my guts” because I didn’t want her entire family tagging along.

It really depends on how it was done and what was said.

So… AITA for putting my foot down and not wanting a girls’ trip we planned months in advance to suddenly turn into a family affair?

This is a difficult situation. If this person was the only one who had a problem with it, then maybe she was out of line. Not enough information is provided.

Let’s take a look at some of the top comments and see what other people thought of the situation.

