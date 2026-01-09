Corporate culture thrives on busywork that looks important but accomplishes nothing.

So when a flashy new director came in swinging with unnecessary demands, one checked-out employee simply let AI handle the self-evaluation she was being pressured to write.

And her plan worked like a charm!

Read on for the full story.

Used AI to write my year-end self evaluation. My team has a new director after a bloodbath of layoffs. This person is a total corporate bootlicker and is requiring everyone to write a year-end self-evaluation even though the HR documentation says it’s optional.

So this employee decided to get back at her controlling director.

In the spirit of aligning with the corporate initiative to leverage AI to streamline processes, I used AI to write my self-evaluation. I just gave it a bullet list of things I worked on and it generated a beautiful evaluation. I will never again put any effort into this pointless HR exercise.

Work smarter, not harder, folks!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

There’s something beautiful about just matching energy — especially in the corporate world.

This commenter is very against this kind of corporate theatre.

Sometimes you just have to play the game.

Other times, you just have to have a little fun with it.

If the company is obsessed with “leveraging AI,” then it can enjoy an AI-generated masterpiece.

This is hilarious.

