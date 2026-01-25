Employees Came Forward With Years Of Evidence Against A Toxic Supervisor, But Then HR Let Him Off With A Slap On The Wrist

HR complaints were supposed to stop bad behavior, not reward it.

One workplace supervisor was so bad, dozens of employees rushed forward to report him.

But when HR rewarded his behavior instead of condemning it, one employee realized how unjust the system really was.

Keep reading for the full story.

13+ people went to HR So recently, more than 13 people went to HR about a supervisor. Only seven people actually work under this guy, so his entire department went to HR on him.

These weren’t just empty claims, but regardless, HR took a very lax approach.

Evidence was given—witness statements, emails, camera footage, you name it. His punishment is that he has to sit in a meeting with the department boss every day for the next month to be “coached on his behavior.”

Everyone else, however…

Two people are retiring early so they don’t have to deal with the supervisor anymore. The rest are actively looking for new jobs. It’s so bad that people from other departments come to his department just to complain about him.

The employee gives several compelling examples:

He speaks aggressively to women for some reason, so much so that he makes it seem like they aren’t competent.

I’ve personally seen him make a co-worker cry.

He talks down to people like they’re children.

He takes department ideas and gives himself all the credit.

He makes certain rules for others but doesn’t apply them to his entire team.

During his first year back in the department, he constantly threatened to write people up over the smallest incidents.

I’ve seen him throw one of his employees under the bus to make it look like the department’s fault instead of faulting the supplier.

This supervisor is also quite two-faced.

To make it worse, he’s the type of person who will talk crap to your face, then turn to someone else and talk about how “amazing” you are—so whenever you complain, people are confused. And honestly, these incidents don’t even scratch the surface. I find it disgusting that jobs tell us to go to HR because they will help, yet here we are with over two years of evidence and it’s just another slap on the wrist.

What a frustrating situation.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Some HR departments seem to set their own employees up to fail.

Maybe who these employees should really contact is a lawyer.

And this seems like a reasonable outcome!

HR showed where its loyalties really were, and everyone else paid the price.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.