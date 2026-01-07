Employee’s Manager Cut Her Hours After She Took A Sick Day, So She Fought Back Against The Disrespect And Landed A Way Better Job

Some companies love to preach loyalty and wellness… until an employee actually needs a moment to recover.

After one worker took one sick day, the dramatic response from her manager revealed how fragile that support really was.

What followed pushed her to make a choice that changed her entire week —and her career path.

Read on for the full story.

Walked out today because my boss tried to cut my hours for taking sick leave. Got a new job I took one sick day this week. First one in months. Brought a doctor’s note.

But this wasn’t good enough for her toxic manager.

Today my manager pulls me aside and says they’re cutting my hours because I’ve become “unreliable.” I told her… I’m not being punished for taking care of my health. She doubled down and said it’s “company standard.”

So this employee decided she wasn’t going to tolerate this.

So I grabbed my stuff and clocked out for the last time. A friend sent my résumé to their workplace. Interviewed the same afternoon.

It ended up going swimmingly!

Hired on the spot. Full hours. Better pay. Companies love to act like basic human needs are inconveniences. Don’t tolerate that. Someone else will treat you like a person.

Good on this employee for not tolerating the disrespect!

What did Reddit make of this?

Employees everywhere are finally starting to wake up to the many injustices that currently face them in the workplace.

This commenter is reminded of the many benefits unions provide workers of all kinds.

Sometimes it’s worth finding a new job, no matter how long it takes.

As bad as some modern workplaces may feel, it actually used to be even worse.

Employees want to be treated like actual human beings… who knew?

In the end, her manager’s punishment ended up doing her a huge favor.

