Entitled Homeowner Ignored Weeks Of His HOA’s Roadwork Notices, So His Morning Plans Got Permanently Paved Over

HOA notices are meant to prevent chaos, not invite it.

But when road work blocked the roads in one neighborhood, one homeowner watched as their neighbor chose outrage over accountability.

And the meltdown that ensued was even louder than the machinery.

Keep reading for the full story!

Entitled neighbor wants workers to unseal the road so he could get out I live in an HOA community. We actually have a good HOA—I know, shocking. This is about my entitled neighbor, one of many stories. Let’s call him Dan. No one in the community likes Dan. Dan unfortunately lives right across from me.

Recently, the HOA sent out notices for upcoming roadwork.

A month ago, we got a message from the HOA that they would be doing an “asphalt seal coat” on the roads in our community. They split it into three sections, one day for each section. They said it would take about 11.5 hours (7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.), so we needed to plan accordingly for the day the work would be done. For people who needed to use their cars during the road work, they needed to move their cars to a nearby street, which is less than a one-minute walk. They sent several emails, mailed everyone a letter, and posted notices on everyone’s door, garage door, and common areas. Pretty impossible to miss—unless you’re Dan.

The construction workers began the road coating, and it started off fairly smooth.

At about 7:45 a.m., the workers started taping off areas to get ready. At 8:00 a.m., the tar-like goo started going down. These guys work fast. One machine lays down the thick liquid, and three guys come in and spread it evenly. It’s quite ASMR-friendly, like watching someone color, lol. Anyway, it took the workers about one hour to get to my part of the road.

But that’s when Dan began to make a huge scene.

At about 9:00 a.m., I heard yelling outside. I looked out the window, and Dan was yelling at the workers from his garage. Dan was trying to get out and was mad that he couldn’t unless he wanted that tar-like goo to get on his precious truck. He started “ordering” the workers to scrape off the coat so that he could leave. I have no clue if that’s even possible, but they had already passed Dan’s house plus about 20 yards beyond it.

The foreman tried to talk him down, but Dan wasn’t having it.

The foreman came over to talk to Dan. The foreman told Dan he wasn’t going anywhere and that he had been notified several times. In fact, the foreman pointed to the notice taped next to Dan’s garage door that Dan was standing six feet from—a notice that had been there for four to five days. Dan made excuse after excuse.

Dan continues to make a stink, but the foreman isn’t backing down.

He said the HOA should have knocked on his door to let him know. More shouting occurred, and Dan started threatening to sue. The foreman didn’t care; he was doing his job.

Finally, a firm warning gets Dan to back down.

He warned Dan that if he drove on the coat, he would be responsible for his own damages and more. Dan threw another tantrum and eventually retreated back into his home.

Sounds like Dan needs some practice dealing with big feelings in a more constructive way.

What did Reddit have to say?

Some homeowners prefer to live in their own ignorant bubble.

This commenter thinks they might know what’s going on in Dan’s head.

It’s hard to watch severely entitled people make a mess of things.

Turns out, ignoring notices doesn’t give you diplomatic immunity from asphalt.

The workers kept paving, and Dan kept pouting.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.