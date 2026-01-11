Entitled Hotel Customers Asks A Supervisor To Waive The Late Check Out Fee, But She Only Agrees To Give Them An Extra 15 Minutes

Imagine working at the front desk of a hotel.

You might get a lot of question about what time check out is, but what would you do if a couple wanted to check out late without paying any extra? Would you let them, or would you insist on charging them?

In this story, one woman is confronted with this exact situation. Let’s see how she handles it.

The entitlement is real Its a lovely Sunday morning, and where i work, check out is at 11am. We offer an extra hour at $35 to check out at noon. This couple checked in 2 days ago. They came early and I was the one to check them in, we normally do an early check in at $35 as well if they show before 2pm. Check in is at 3pm. I had gone a head and waved the early check in fee since it was like maybe 1:30, and the wife was very happy.

They also wanted a late checkout.

Fast forward to today, they call down at 10:58 requesting to stay till 11:50. I inform them i would have to charge the late check out fee of $35 if they wanted to stay that long. They gave me a story of, “its our first time here, you should wave that fee”. I simply replied that i could not wave that fee but that i could give them an extra 15 minutes without charge but anything after that i would need to charge the fee. Its not like they had just woken up or anything, they had already been down here for breakfast, and saw the check out time.

They were not happy.

Well they come down in time at 11:15 but of course the husband wants to give attitude because they didnt get they’re way. They ask to speak to a supervisor. This is were i get a big smile because I AM THE FRONT DESK SUPERVISOR! I inform them of this and he demands to know my name. Which i only gave my first, he tried to demand my last name but i told him im not giving that information to him. He wants to talk to the GM now, who is never here on Sunday. Its her only day off in the week.

Rules are rules.

They realized they werent going to get what they want from me so he just turns and leaves. I swear these people really dont understand policy. Im not giving you an extra hour for free, especially when you’ve been up for hours and could have been out by 11. I just texted my GM giving her a heads up about the complaint they are going to put on me but oh well 🤷🏻‍♀️. If im told i gotta charge for this, then ima charge for it.

Just because she didn’t charge them for the fee at check-in doesn’t mean she’s not going to charge them for the fee for a late check-out. They really were entitled!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

They pushed too far.

This person shares how she handled customers who wanted to speak to a manager.

This would definitely be worse.

There is this little detail of needing time to clean the rooms.

Customers can’t always get their way.

