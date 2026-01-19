Ex-Husband Ghosts His Ex-Wife But Leaves Her With A Huge TV Bill, So A Billing Employee Gave Her All His Details So She Could Kick Him Off

Husbands who cheat and take their wives’ money are despicable.

This call center employee was helping a woman on the phone who was billed unexpectedly for a service she didn’t request. Turns out, her estranged ex-husband left her to pay his TV bills.

So this employee helped her how to find him.

Read the full story below for more details.

Ex-husband ghosts ex-wife, racks up a huge bill. He clearly didn’t think things through. I’m working in the billing queue in a call centre for one of the big three telcos, and a client calls in regarding a billing concern. This lady calls in, puzzled by why she got charged a one-time $49 fee for a wireless access point (it’s Gen 1 equipment for wireless set-top boxes for Optik TV). She’s even more puzzled—why would she have that charge when she doesn’t have TV services from us? And I informed her she does; it started more or less a month ago. She’s disputing that because Optik TV isn’t available in her area. Now I’m confused. She lives in a small town, and there’s no Optik TV there. I do a little digging and find out that someone (now ex-husband) was still on her account and got a 3-year contract to get a free TV for Optik TV and Internet. She begins to cry on the phone and tells me her now ex-husband had an affair with a younger woman, divorced her, milked her for as much as he could, and apparently still is milking her for more. He totally ghosted her—moved to Alberta, changed his email and phone number, blocked her on all social media, etc. In my mind, I’m like, what a jerk. And I’m like, well, I’m sorry, if you cancel the services, you’re on the hook to pay cancellation fees and so on.

This man helped a customer track her estranged ex-husband.

I can tell her, though, that I can remove his access to the account, and she can also add a password, downgrade the Internet and TV to the bare essentials, and I can attempt to redirect the TV gift from his address to hers, but there’s no guarantee, as it’s already been processed. I can hear the light going off in her head. “Wait, what? You know where he’s living at now?” “Why, yes. He’s got TV and Internet services, so there’s a service address.” She goes really quiet and says that her lawyer and herself have been trying to track him down, but his family and friends are being tight-lipped about it. She asks if I’m allowed to give that info to her. I smile and reply, “this is your account. You have unrestricted access to the service address, phone numbers, and emails that your now ex-husband provided to us to get hooked up.” She asks if I can give her his new address, his new cell number (and the second number left on the account, presumably the new woman), and contact info over the phone right now. I ask if she has a pen and paper handy. She is so ecstatic. And after giving her all the details from her account regarding the second service address, I downgrade everything. And since he was a hockey fan and there was a game playing right now with his team, I wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall when the game cuts out and he calls in to ask what’s going on, discovers he’s been removed, and sees there’s an account PIN and he’s been discovered by his ex-wife and lawyer.

Now that’s justice delivered swiftly, call center style.

Other people in the comments are chiming in.

This one is delighted.

Another user likes the story.

A pat on the back for the employee.

This user is curious.

And this one is piping up.

If you’re going to ghost someone, at least don’t leave them the bill.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.