January 8, 2026 at 5:49 pm

Exhausted Employee Took A Couple Weeks Off After A Year Without A Break, And Now They’re Realizing Their Job Allows Very Little Freedom

by Heather Hall

Man laying his head on his desk because he's exhausted and burned out

Pexels/Reddit

Sometimes a short break makes you realize how exhausted you’ve really been.

What would you do if a couple of weeks off work filled you with overwhelming relief instead of simple excitement?

Would you not put much thought into it? Or would you start questioning why such a small amount of freedom feels life-changing?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this situation and can’t help but express their frustrations.

Here’s their story.

I dont have to go to work until 7th of January. I am flooded with emotions.

The last time I didn’t have to go to work was September 2024.

I haven’t had any prolonged periods of free time for 1.25 years.

Now it costs me nearly 2 weeks of vacation days, but I dont have to go to the office until January 7th.

I am sooo happy. And then I realized that it’s just 2.5 weeks.

It seems like a long time, but it doesn’t seem like a long time.

Just 2.5 weeks can cause such emotions of happiness.

Just 2.5 weeks of freedom after 1.25 years of nonstop work.

I am basically a slave.

As a kid 2-3 months free time during summer was normal.

Now I am supposed to be thankful to have 2-3 weeks a year.

It’s a joke.

Yikes! That’s so relatable, though!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think.

Here’s someone who’s blessed not to deal with this.

Time Off 3 Exhausted Employee Took A Couple Weeks Off After A Year Without A Break, And Now Theyre Realizing Their Job Allows Very Little Freedom

This is an interesting point.

Time Off 2 Exhausted Employee Took A Couple Weeks Off After A Year Without A Break, And Now Theyre Realizing Their Job Allows Very Little Freedom

According to this person, they feel the same.

Time Off Exhausted Employee Took A Couple Weeks Off After A Year Without A Break, And Now Theyre Realizing Their Job Allows Very Little Freedom

Good for them! It’s always nice to have at least a short break once in a while.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter