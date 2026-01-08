Exhausted Employee Took A Couple Weeks Off After A Year Without A Break, And Now They’re Realizing Their Job Allows Very Little Freedom

Sometimes a short break makes you realize how exhausted you’ve really been.

What would you do if a couple of weeks off work filled you with overwhelming relief instead of simple excitement?

Would you not put much thought into it? Or would you start questioning why such a small amount of freedom feels life-changing?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this situation and can’t help but express their frustrations.

Here’s their story.

I dont have to go to work until 7th of January. I am flooded with emotions. The last time I didn’t have to go to work was September 2024. I haven’t had any prolonged periods of free time for 1.25 years. Now it costs me nearly 2 weeks of vacation days, but I dont have to go to the office until January 7th. I am sooo happy. And then I realized that it’s just 2.5 weeks.

It seems like a long time, but it doesn’t seem like a long time.

Just 2.5 weeks can cause such emotions of happiness. Just 2.5 weeks of freedom after 1.25 years of nonstop work. I am basically a slave. As a kid 2-3 months free time during summer was normal. Now I am supposed to be thankful to have 2-3 weeks a year. It’s a joke.

Yikes! That’s so relatable, though!

