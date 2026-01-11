Exhausted New Parents Wanted One Night Away From Baby Duty, But A Simple Dinner Invite Reminded Them That Friends Aren’t Free Babysitters
Parenthood doesn’t erase the need for adult connection, but it sure does complicate it.
One tired couple found themselves hurt when their child-free friends kept extending offers for nights out, while refusing to acknowledge the difficulties of finding a babysitter.
AITA for being bitter that our child-free friends won’t babysit so we can actually do the things they keep inviting us to?
My wife (30f) and I (32m) have a one-year-old daughter. We love her more than anything, but the reality is: we’re tired.
Life revolves around naps, diapers, snacks, and bedtime. We haven’t had a real night out in what feels like forever.
We’re running on fumes and really missing adult connection and couple time.
We’re still close with two longtime friends, Jack (33m) and Sarah (32f), who don’t have kids.
They’re financially comfortable, socially active, and constantly out doing cool, fun things—bars, new restaurants, day trips, pop-up events.
They invite us pretty regularly, and while we appreciate being included, most of the time it’s just… not feasible. Their plans never include kids, and we don’t exactly have a roster of sitters on standby.
And here’s where it gets frustrating.
We want to go. We want to join them, drink margaritas, eat food someone else cooked, wear something that isn’t covered in banana puree.
But we can’t, because we don’t have reliable childcare and they won’t offer.
They clearly like our daughter. When they come over (which they do every now and then), they interact with her.
They play with her, read books, run around with her. She loves them.
So it’s not like they’re uncomfortable with her, or don’t know how to handle a toddler.
A couple weeks ago, they invited us to check out a new Mexican restaurant they were really excited about.
And for once, instead of just saying “we can’t make it,” we straight-up asked: “Would you be willing to watch her for a couple hours so we can go?”
It was honestly a vulnerable moment for us—like, hey, maybe this time we could make it work if you helped out.
They immediately said no. No hesitation. Just shut it down.
That hurt.
They keep inviting us to live a life we can’t access anymore, and they have the ability to help us experience one small piece of it again—but they won’t.
We’re not asking for weekly childcare. We’re not asking them to give up their freedom.
But they could have given us one night.
So yeah, I’m bitter. I’m tired. And I’m hurt.
I know they’re not obligated to help, but I also thought close friends might want to—just once—so we could have a break.
Missing margaritas hurts, but expecting friends to cover childcare crosses a line they never signed up for.
Friendship isn’t a babysitting contract.
