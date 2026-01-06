Family Is Treated Poorly By Sister-In-Law During Emergency Stay, So They Find A Tiny Act Of Revenge

In laws can be tricky. Especially when it comes to visiting or living with them.

Read this story to find out what happens with a family after they need emergency housing and their sister in law is not as welcoming as they expected.

This is a teeny mouse-y revenge, but definitely petty Saw a side to my sister-in-law we didn’t like. My mom, dad, and I became homeless after a tornado hit our house. My brother, without being asked, drove all the way to our town to come take us to his house. It was a very sweet gesture. This was the beginning of a very stressful and heartbreaking two months as we put our lives back together and got a new place to live, jobs, and fixed our vehicles.

This is a stressful transition for the family to say the least.

During this time we saw a side to my sister-in-law that we had never seen. My brother has been with her for 7 years and we had adored her. Living under the same roof with her tarnished that. We were constantly upsetting her unintentionally. Every day it was something. We put the scissors in the knife block when she likes them in the dish strainer. We put the wrong side of the toaster facing out. We shut cupboards or the fridge too loud.

The sister is law is getting more and more particular with her guests.

She goes to bed at 7pm and the TV had to be on volume 5 and even then she complained we were disturbing her sleep. Us walking up the stairs to go to bed disturbed her sleep. We were whispering while talking to my brother and it disturbed her sleep so she had to come out and tell us and said her pillow was amplifying the sound. She didn’t like that my Dad, an early riser, was in the living room in the mornings, so she had my brother ask him to stay in his room until she left for work so she could have her morning time.

The family is trying their best to appease her.

She took my mom and dad’s coffee cups out of the sink and only did up her own dishes while we were gone, even though we washed her dishes every day. We cooked and cleaned up after every meal and she had no problem letting it be known if she didn’t like the food and would get upset if it wasn’t done by a specified time that at first she never told us about.

Guests can be stressful, but it’s family!

We stressed her out….every day. It went on and on over little stuff like that. She often would get mad if my brother talked too much with us without acknowledging her, like if we were having a specific conversation, and she would silently get up and go to their room and he would follow her and have to sooth her feelings. Mind you, she’s in her forties. It made it so much more stressful for us while we’re dealing with fema, mechanics, our old and potentially new jobs, charity money, and packing up our wrecked home. Once we got one of our vehicles back we started staying out of the house until she had gone to bed, which made my brother unhappy that he wasn’t seeing us. We felt like we were doomed if we did and doomed if we didn’t. So one night, my mom and I had a teeny, tiny, mouse-y moment of petty revenge. Now please remember, we were living on their charity. We were giving what we could of donations to help pay the grocery bill. We ended up giving them just shy of 1k to help out. But we were still in their space and dependent on them. So my sister-in-law had special goodies that were only for her. Candies, cakes, cookies, whatever. We were expressly told not to touch these. And one night after a particularly hard day with my sister-in-law, after she went to bed, my mom and I were quietly getting a snack. I mean quietly. Like you have to gently shut each cupboard, slowly and carefully so they don’t make even a soft thud or we would hear about it.

A couple little cookies won’t hurt.

And my mom pulls out a package of pepperidge farm cookies. They’re my sister-in-law’s. She got them that day, the new lemon flavor, didn’t offer one to anyone even after asking us if we liked lemon and we replied that we did. We know we’re not entitled to get a cookie from her, but she literally opened them up in front of us, asked us if we liked lemon, if we had had them, ate it in front of us, told us how good it was, and closed up the pack and put it away. In our home, we have always gave her anything she wanted, included her, shared with her. In our home she was welcome and family. If this had happened to them, we would have treated them like royalty. Cooked every meal, had fresh rooms, and clean bathrooms for them (I don’t want to sound ungrateful and I probably shouldn’t say it, but we had the guest bathroom to use in their house and it was unimaginably dirty. YEARS worth of filth. She cleans for a living. Her toilet is spotless, ours had actual gnats and built up potty. My mom cleaned it. We would have let them get away with anything to make things easier on them. So my mom says, “Should we 😈?” And I said, “She’ll know. There’s not many in each paper cup.” And mom goes, “What’s she going to do? Accuse us? We can deny it and then what?” So we did 😂 We felt so pressured by my sister-in-law during the worst time of our lives. Unappreciated for the cooking, dishes, and house cleaning that was expected of us, even on the very first night after the tornado. She made my mom cry every other day. So in a pointless, super petty act of rebellion, we secretly ate her special snack, just one cookie each, as a silent middle finger to her.

A little playful revenge can help move the emotions.

Let’s hope she treats her family better in the future.

