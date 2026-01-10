Financially Responsible Guy Is Tired Of People Asking For Money, So He Opens A Bank Account With Just A Few Dollars And Pretends Money Is Tight

What would you do if your friends and family were constantly pestering you to let them borrow some money?

Would you let them borrow the money, say no, or come up with a creative way to get them to stop bothering you?

In this story, one man chooses the last option. His wife found it funny, but the rest of his family wasn’t quite as pleased.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling friends and family I’m broke when they need money? I (50M) had several instances in my 20s where friends and family members borrowed money from me. They either never paid it back or I had to really pressure them for the money. Problem is everyone knew I make decent money, and knew I was a habitual saver. So when they got hard up, they’d come to me like an ATM machine. They’d be like “come on man, I know you got the money!” Then I’d get the hard luck sob story followed by “I’ll pay you back when I get…”

He had an idea.

So I opened up a new bank account. I only put $20 in savings (the minimum required by this bank. Then I’d put enough in the checking for bills, groceries and spend it that day so that account only had a few bucks left. When folks would hit me up for money I’d be like “sorry, I’d like to help you out but money’s tight right now?” They’d call nonsense and I’d log into that account and show them. They’d go away all dejected.

He kept lying about his money.

After a few years of this, people started asking where my money went. Obviously I’m not going to tell them the truth (savings, HYSA, investments). So I’d say “beer” or “casino”. And not only did they believe me (because that’s what they did), but by the 2010s they were lecturing me about not wasting my money! 🤣 Anyway in the 2010s I got married and filled my wife in on the situation. She thought it was funny.

His wife told the truth.

Anyway my sister came over for Halloween and made some comment about how glad she was that I’d learned to be more responsible with money. My wife started laughing and spilled the beans. My sister confronted me and I confirmed it was true. Then I told her I wasn’t 20 anymore and if she hit me up for money the answer was “no!”

Now everyone knows.

She told the rest of the family. Some think it’s hilarious but others think I’m a tight wadded jerk. Some have asked me how much I have, and I tell them “none of your business.” So, AITA?

That’s funny, but I think he did the right thing. It was the only way to get his family to stop bugging him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is on his side.

Another person shares their perspective.

His wife shouldn’t have told his sister.

This person approves of what he did.

Nobody wants to be treated like the family ATM.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.