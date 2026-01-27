Food Technology Student Refused To Eat Dinner After Watching Her Mother Cross-Contaminate Raw Chicken And Salad, So To Prove A Point, She Threw Out Unsafe Food

It’s frustrating when learning how to keep people safe turns you into the villain at home.

What would you do if your family laughed off food safety rules you’ve studied for years and told you to “just pray” instead? Would you let it go because they obviously don’t care? Or would you make a big scene to prove a point?

In the following story, one food technology student finds herself in this situation and upsets her family. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to eat my family’s food after seeing their “disgusting” hygiene habits in the kitchen? ​I (19, 2nd Year Food Technology student) am currently at my wits ‘ end reviewing for our exams. Since I started my major, I’ve learned exactly how dangerous improper food handling is. I’ve tried to gently teach my family about cross-contamination and temperature control, but they laugh at me and call me “OA” (a popular saying in the Philippines that simply means “over-acting”). The breaking point happened yesterday.

I saw my mom use the same cutting board for raw chicken and then immediately for the salad vegetables without washing it. When I pointed out that she was literally serving us a “Salmonella buffet,” she got annoyed and told me to “just pray over the food.” ​​I refused to eat the dinner. My dad got furious and said I was being “mayabang” (arrogant) because I’m in college now. I told them that as a Food Tech student, I’ve seen what these bacteria look like under a microscope, and I’m not risking a hospital trip.

Here’s where they’re at with it now.

To prove my point, I threw away a batch of sauce they left out on the counter overnight (worth about ₱18,000 / $306 USD if you count the meat, so 3,000p for sauce and 15k for opened goods like pineapple chunks and such, and meats.. I just referenced what my mother said, as far as I remember, she said that the whole mess cost her 18kP). I couldn’t let them eat it, as it had been in the “danger zone” for 10 hours. Now the whole house is silent. My mom is hurt because she thinks I’m “disgusted” by her, and my dad says I’m an ******* for “acting like a professor” and wasting food. I feel like I’m the only one being sane here. I love them and don’t want them to get sick, but they treat me like a villain just because I’m using my education to keep us safe. ​AITA?

