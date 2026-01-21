Friend Helps A Struggling Friend In A Tight Money Situation, But Then They Call Them Cheap When They Ask To Be Repaid

Imagine loaning a friend money.

What would you do if they didn’t pay you back? Would you expect that and be okay with it, or would you be upset?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and they don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect the friend to pay them back.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for asking my friend to pay back the money I lent them months ago? A few months ago, my friend asked to borrow some money because they were going through a “tight situation.” It wasn’t a huge amount, but it was definitely a lot for me. They told me they would return it within a week. That week passed… then weeks… then months. They never brought it up unless I reminded them.

I don’t think the friend ever plans to pay OP back.

Every time I asked, they said, “I’ll send it soon,” but nothing actually happened. What really bothers me is that during all this time, they’ve been going out, ordering food, buying things, and even taking small trips. So clearly money isn’t that tight anymore. Last week, I told them I really needed it back. Instead of understanding, they got annoyed and said I was “pressuring” them and being “cheap.”

A friend’s opinion confused OP.

And honestly, at this point I’ve started feeling like a beggar asking for my own money. It’s embarrassing even though it shouldn’t be. A mutual friend told me I should “let it go” to avoid drama, but that just made me more confused. I don’t want to damage the friendship, but I also don’t think it’s fair that I’m made to feel guilty for asking for something that was mine in the first place. Did I cross a line by asking again, or is my friend taking advantage of me?

This is why it’s a bad idea to loan money to friends and family if you actually want the money back.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

