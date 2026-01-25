Front Desk Employee Asked A Stubborn Guest If His Dates Are Correct, So After A Difficult Call The Guest Had To Call Back Later To Change The Dates
Some people have the hardest time admitting when they’re wrong.
So, what would you do if a guest insisted he had the right dates, even though you knew better? Would you argue with him and refuse to book his reservation? Or would you go ahead and put him on the books, knowing he’ll be calling to make changes?
In the following story, a front desk employee finds himself dealing with this exact situation and can’t help but laugh to himself. Here’s what happened.
I know when I’m staying, okay!
So about a week ago, this guy called to make a reservation. He’s supposed to be with a group, so I looked up what groups we have for the weekend he asked for. There’s nothing.
I asked him if his dates were correct. He insists he has the right dates. I tell him that we don’t have a group for those days. He insists that he is traveling on those dates specifically.
I told him that if he was traveling on those days, he wouldn’t be getting the team-negotiated rate because it wasn’t available for that weekend. He was upset, but he made a reservation anyway and said he’d speak to the coaches and asked for my name so he could “mention” me.
As it turns out, he was right.
Fast forward to this morning, I get a call saying he needs to change a reservation because he used the wrong dates. This is a regular thing, so I go into the computer to fix it.
It was the guy. I didn’t want to take too much of a victory lap, but I did mention that I was the one who made the reservation and asked if he had mentioned me when he asked the coach about the dates. To which he had very little to say apart from thanking me for making the changes to his reservation.
Anyway, I was right.
Wow! People like this never learn.
Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have ever dealt with anything similar.
Another example of people not listening.
This would be a pain.
Here’s someone who can relate.
So true!
Sounds like just another day at the front desk. People will always come up with something.
