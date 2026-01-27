Gambler Picked Up On A Dealer’s Error, And Now He Feels A Bit Bad For Winning So Much Money

A lot of gambling has to do with strategy. It’s also very easy to do things that affect the other players, intentionally or unintentionally.

AITA for making other gamblers at my table lose money? I’m playing Ultimate Texas Hold’Em at the casino and while you don’t need to know the details on how to play, you do need to know that there are multiple bets on the table, and in order to win the “ante” bet, the dealer must qualify with a pair or better. You also have the “play” bet which is just your hand vs the dealer’s hand. You aren’t playing against other players, you are playing against the dealer (like Blackjack and other table games).

I don’t know what the other players are holding, but I do know that I have two pairs and the dealer only has one pair. He does not see his pair, so he starts going through the table and giving players their ante bet back because he did not qualify. I stop him and say “No, you did, you have a pair of 3s” He looks at his hand again and goes “Oh I did” and apologizes to the table. The other players immediately get angry at me. He flips over my cards, two pair, I win 100 bucks because of my bets, 50 from the ante, 50 from the play bet. The other players lose 30 and 50 dollars respectively because they lost both the ante bet and the play bet. If I did not call out the dealer’s hand, I would have only won 50 bucks, and the other players would have won 15 and 25 dollars. They would have won their “play” bets because their high card beat what the dealer thought he had.

Usually you never want to be the one that costs players money, but I did not know what they had. I just acted instinctively when I saw he was handing back the ante bets. I don’t know if the dealer would have caught his mistake because he didn’t complete his routine. And some people have said the “eye in the sky” would have caught the issue and come down and compensated me for my money. I also know that if I was in the last position to show my cards, I wouldn’t have called out the pair because I would know what the players had and wouldn’t want them to lose. I’m not sure how this would have worked out if the dealer already gave them their money, because this type of issue is rare. The two other players left the table because of what they said was poor table etiquette by me.

I’m not a novice, and I know there are some table etiquette things when playing blackjack and craps and such. As I said, I talked to some friends last night at a party and half agreed with me, I should only worry about my money and not the entire table. But others said that I shouldn’t do the dealer’s job for him and that a push is better than a potential lose for the others at the table.

