Pickleball Club General Manager Is Fed Up With Owner Ruining The Customer Experience, So He Wants To Tell Him He’s Making His Business Fail

A lot of small business owners can’t see past their own ego. They think being the owner means they can do whatever they want.

Some may even like that it upsets people.

See why this worker only sees a failure.

WIBTA if I told my boss that he is the reason his business is not successful? I am the General Manager of a privately owned pickleball club. Jeff is the owner. The club has been open for just under 2 years and I have been there for just over 3 months. Jeff is a toxic owner. Trust issues, control issues you name it. He doesn’t treat staff with respect and lashes out at customers and members.

Jeff’s behavior is terrible.

Just today I was scolded for allowing the cancellation of a program that did not meet the minimum requirement of players. The protocol is that when a session does not have 4 or more players, we will attempt to find players to fill it. If not successful the session will be cancelled. He was salty because it left his ex-wife with no play. He also recently caused a scene with a longtime member, scolding her for not checking in at the front desk properly. The facility is small and we know everybody by name. There was no reason to scold her in front of another group of players. He easily could’ve checked her name off in the system without saying a word. He is also disgusting, the front desk area is where he likes to hang out but cannot keep the area clean, neat or organized. Players are often greeted by him with his mouth full of food, messy hands, spilled food and used silverware stuck to the front desk counter.

It’s self-destructive.

It doesn’t matter how many times he’s reminded to keep the area clean; he refuses to eat elsewhere or to clean up after himself. The community of players in our area is small and people talk, he is not liked by most. Players will tolerate him because they like the facility, the other staff members, and the community of players. But most players also dislike playing with him because he’s rude and bossy as a partner and also a menace. He has hit many players because his style of play is to hit hard and he never has any idea where the ball is going. I have been in this industry long enough to know that how you treat your customers and your staff mean everything to the success of the business. An owner that trusts their staff to complete their tasks and doesn’t create issues with their members are the most successful. This business is not yet profitable and he is killing its growth potential. So, WIBTA?

Here is what folks are saying.

If he can afford to buy it.

All you can do is move on.

Very true. Don’t get jaded. Move on.

Never! But yeah sometimes you need to say something.

LOL harsh, but true.

This would make a good TV show.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.