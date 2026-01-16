Girlfriend Wants One Last Night at Her Boyfriend’s College to Celebrate Finals, But He Doesn’t Want Her Staying, Even in a Different Room

A college freshman just finished exams and wants to spend one last night on campus with a close friend she made through her boyfriend.

They’d be celebrating, and she’d even stay in an empty room, not in her boyfriend’s. But despite already spending the past three nights together, he suddenly doesn’t want her staying there at all.

Now she’s wondering whether she’s being unreasonable…or whether his reaction is.

AITAH for wanting to spend the night at my boyfriend’s college even though I wouldn’t be in his room I (18F) have been dating my boyfriend (19M) for over a year. I finished my last university exam yesterday and he finished his the day before. I’ve spent the last 3 nights with him. Before this, we were spending the night together once per week since he’s at a college near my house. I have made a good friend at his college and I spent time with her last night (my boyfriend was there) and stayed the night in my boyfriend’s room after.

Sounds innocent?

She asked me to come over again tonight to drink a bit and celebrate since we had our last exam together. My boyfriend isn’t keen on me going over. I wouldn’t even stay in his room because there’s an empty room next to my friend’s room that i’d stay in. But he doesn’t even want me staying there. I feel like he’s trying to get me to not go spend time with my friend for some reason and his way of doing that is to stop me from staying the night.

Hmmm…

I feel he’s being unreasonable and he gets quiet when I bring it up. Am I being TA for thinking he’s being unreasonable? My friend doesn’t live in my city and is moving out of the college in two days and I won’t see her for another few months.

Most readers felt her boyfriend’s discomfort seemed more controlling than concerned, especially since she’d be nearby, not alone, and not in his room.

This person can’t understand why the husband is being like this.

This person agrees…he’s being way possessive.



This person sees red flags.

And this person sums it up into one word: TOXIC.

A boyfriend saying “no” to a harmless goodbye hangout is giving way more red flags than reasons.

