Girlfriend Wants To Skip Boyfriend’s Christmas After His Sister Made A Rude Comment At Thanksgiving, But Now He’s Angry And Accusing Her Of Overreacting

by Heather Hall

Man and woman embracing on the floor in front of a Christmas tree

Pexels/Reddit

It’s hard to feel welcome in a place where someone has already shown they don’t respect you.

So, what would you do if a comment from your partner’s sibling made it clear you weren’t taken seriously, even though she brushed it off as “just a joke?”

Would you force yourself to go? Or would you insist on spending the holiday with your family instead?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this decision and is leaning towards the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not going to my boyfriend’s family Christmas after what his sister said?

I (26F) have been dating my boyfriend (28M) for a little over a year. Things are generally good, and I’ve met his family a few times, including his sister.

At Thanksgiving, his sister made a comment about how I “don’t really seem like the type who sticks around long term” and laughed it off like it was a joke.

It caught me off guard, but I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to cause drama at the table.

They invited her over for Christmas.

Later, I mentioned it to my boyfriend and told him it bothered me. He said she probably didn’t mean anything by it and that she’s “just blunt.”

I let it go, but it still didn’t sit right with me.

Now Christmas is coming up, and his family has invited me to stay with them for a few days.

Now, he’s upset, and she’s not sure what to do.

I told my boyfriend I wasn’t comfortable going and would rather spend Christmas with my own family this year.

He’s upset and says I’m overreacting and putting him in an awkward position.

I’m not trying to make him choose sides. I just don’t want to spend multiple days with someone who already made it clear she doesn’t respect me.

AITA?

Yikes! That is an awkward situation for sure.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit think she should handle it.

According to this person, she only needs one reason.

Good point.

Here’s someone who thinks she should go.

Lots of questions here.

She should do what she wants.

If her boyfriend really cares about her, he’ll support her decision.

