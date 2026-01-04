Girlfriend Was Helping Her Boyfriend Visit Her Daughter, But She Had Something To Say When A Four-Hour Round Trip Clashed With Her Birthday

There are many perks to being in a relationship – especially one with a person who you love and trust.

AITA for telling my boyfriend “no” and not letting him use my vehicle to see his daughter? I am a 32-year-old woman with a 39-year-old boyfriend. We have been together for seven months, but we’ve been friends for four years. My boyfriend has a fifteen-year-old daughter (let’s call her Sarah) who lives on ranch in MT, about 8 hrs away from us in ID. He has shared custody of her. I don’t have any kids, but Sarah and I get along really well and I’ve never really had any problems with her.

Last month, Sarah came to stay with us for a week and although it was fun, my boyfriend tends to spend a lot of money we don’t have on her and it breaks the bank. I am all for spending time with Sarah and having a good time, but Sarah has expensive taste in activities, food and clothes (I personally like thrifting). In order for her to see us, we have to drive four hours to MT and four hours back (meeting half way) to get her, and then make the drive again to take her home. My truck is the only good running vehicle and the only one that’s street legal, so we tend to drive mine for these trips.

As the holiday season approaches, my boyfriend’s family are organizing a Christmas dinner for family here in town in ID to make things easier for all of us to see each other, and yes Sarah will be there. Sarah wants to come on Christmas day and stay until January 4th to see her dad, but wants us to drive to MT to get her and take her home. My truck has been having some issues and is in great need of new tires – and I have a few lights on my dash that I need to take care of before anymore long trips.

My 33rd birthday is also December 30th. This is my first birthday actually in a relationship – and I for once won’t be working. So I wanted to get out and do adult things such as get drinks, nice dinner, stay out late with my boyfriend (normally I am always at home or working, and never go out to save what money we have). But my boyfriend told his daughter we will come get her and drive her home without talking to me.

I told him I was concerned about my truck and driving through two different mountain passes in the snow (we live in the far North) and I don’t think it would be smart. I may have said it abruptly and got frustrated when saying this to him, but I did quickly tell him I’m sorry and wasn’t trying to be rude about the situation. He cancelled the plans for picking Sarah up and told me to “just cancel all other plans we have” for Christmas.

He has since been extremely quiet around me and although he still acts goofy with me, he’s extremely distant and no longer goes to bed with me (he’ll wait until I’m asleep, and then come to bed). I did suggest if she waited until January, I could have my truck fixed by then and we could go and get her. He only shrugged this suggestion off and didn’t respond. Was I in the wrong for saying no to using my vehicle to go get Sarah? AITA?

It sucks that, after having only been together for seven months, this woman’s boyfriend is already making plans without asking her and assuming that they can use her vehicle.

It’s still early days, and he should know better.

Now not only is his daughter disappointed, his girlfriend is likely feeling used too.

This person thought that her boyfriend was the problem here.

While others called him out on his guilt-tripping behavior.

And this Redditor encouraged her to reflect on whether this was really what she wanted.

This guy might have brought plenty to her life, but he also seems kind of irresponsible for saying he’s nearly in his forties.

He doesn’t have adequate transportation for his daughter, he spends money he doesn’t have, and he didn’t even ask before he implicated his new girlfriend in a week-long plan.

With all this in mind, he seems to be taking her for granted, and at the very least he’s clueless or entirely thoughtless.

Not good traits in a partner.

