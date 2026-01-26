Grad School Friends Tried To Game Their Wedding Registry For Cash, So A Thoughtful Crafter Gave Them A Labor Of Love

Weddings are supposed to be about love, not money.

When a penny-pinching couple treated their big day like a cash grab, a fellow student quietly planned a handmade gift that would be cherished by everyone — except the bride and groom.

A wedding present to remember Almost 20 years ago, I was in grad school, and one of my cohort was getting married. However, the couple decided to be as cheap as possible with their wedding and told all their grad-school friends about it.

They spared almost every expense, but still expected their guests to shower them with gifts.

They bought cases of wine that wasn’t great for the reception dinner so they’d have plenty to take home and drink themselves. They only registered at very expensive stores with liberal return policies and openly planned to return as much as possible for cash afterward.

The couple was entitled in other ways too.

Oh, and they also tried to get me to drive a completely unknown random person more than six hours to the wedding in rural Minnesota as a favor. But even with regrets, a gift was needed for departmental political reasons, and thus came the malicious compliance.

I am a crafter. I crochet, knit, and weave. The couple knew this. I nonchalantly asked what the wedding colors were. Then I made them a blanket in their wedding colors, which I dutifully mailed to the wedding reception as instructed.

Why is this malicious? I knew very well that both families had a lot of older, skilled handcrafters within them. Even in my absence, I knew that the bride and groom would have all of their older rural Midwesterner relatives gushing over the blanket. They would talk about how it must have been a labor of love and how grateful the couple must be to have such a caring friend.

I also knew they would be steaming over a lovely, yet utterly unreturnable gift. I smiled like the Cheshire Cat over their forced thank-you card. They’re still married, although we’ve lost touch. I wonder if they still like the blanket.

What did Reddit think?

Handcrafted gifts really are a labor of love that not everyone understands.

For some people, a blanket would be an incredible gift.

People are often smart enough to realize when they’re only being used.

This couple was forced to hold on to this un-returnable gift, for better or for worse!

The pettiest revenge is often delivered with a smile.

