Grocery Store Employee Encountered A Customer Who Wanted To Return A Fully Eaten Chicken, And Was Shocked By The Customer’s Explanation

Customer tried to return a rotisserie chicken that was “too chickeny” I thought I had heard every ridiculous return excuse in my five years working customer service at a grocery store. Today, someone brought back a fully eaten rotisserie chicken. Only the bones were left. They said it was too chickeny, and they wanted a refund.

When I asked what that even meant, they said it tasted too much like chicken. They said they expected it to taste more like turkey. My manager actually approved the refund. It was not worth arguing.

I hate retail so much, lol. Moments like this make you question reality. Apparently, food is only acceptable when it pretends to be something else. Nobody wants to admit that logic is dead.

