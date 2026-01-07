Grocery Store Employee Shopped At A Competitor’s Store, But A Customer Assumed She Worked There And Demanded To Speak To A Supervisor

Imagine wearing your work uniform while you go shopping at a retail store where you don’t work. If a customer assumed you were an employee, would you go along with it, or would you correct them?

In this story, one young lady is in that exact situation, and she corrects the customer.

If only it were that easy!

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Saying “I don’t work here” doesn’t mean I’ve forgotten that I work here. This was a while ago when I was 17 years old. I had just finished my shift at Waitrose (a UK supermarket), my mum picked me up from work and we stopped off at a petrol station on the way home. The petrol station was one of those that were part chain-supermarket – this one was part Marks & Spencers. (For clarification, my uniform was white, with a green tie, and a grey apron with ‘WAITROSE’ emblazoned on it. The Marks & Spencers uniform is all black. I was also wearing a coat and had my hair down.)

One lady was very unobservant.

I was just browsing waiting for my mum to pay, when a lady came up to me: Lady: “Where are the nuts?” Me: “Oh, really sorry, I don’t work here.” (I then pointed to the huge ‘WAITROSE’ on the front of my apron. “I’m just still in my work uniform from Waitrose.” Lady: “…So where are the nuts?”

The lady gets more demanding.

Me: “Like I said, don’t work here, so I don’t know. I’m sorry?” Lady: “Excuse me? Where’s your supervisor, you’re being rude.” Me: “I wouldn’t know, since I don’t work here? There’s an employee over there, I’m sure they’ll know where the nuts are.” The lady then storms over the M&S employee and starts loudly proclaiming that a “member of their staff” was being rude to her and refusing to serve her by pretending to not work in the shop.

The employee understood.

I made eye-contact with the employee and gesture to my ‘WAITROSE’ apron. The employee explains to the lady that I don’t work here. Lady: “Then why is she PRETENDING to work here?” Employee: “She’s just doing her shopping, like you were.”

The lady is really being ridiculous.

Lady: “That’s ridiculous. She needs to leave, she’s confusing people. You should ask her to leave.” Employee: “I’m not going to do that, she has as much right to be here as you.” Lady: “That’s ridiculous, I want to speak to your manager.” At this point I was on my way out anyway, so I didn’t hear how the lady was dealt with, but I’ve never experienced something like that again.

What is the point in complaining? How does that benefit the crazy lady at all? She should’ve just done her shopping and asked the actual store employee for assistance instead of complaining for no reason.

