Groom Told Friends They Got A Big Discount On Their Wedding Venue, But His Fiancée Thinks He Cheapened The Place By Telling People

Little comments can feel harmless until you realize someone else saw the moment completely differently.

So, what would you do if you casually mentioned that you landed your wedding venue at a steep discount, but later found out that your fiancée thought you’d cheapened the entire place by saying it out loud?

Would you stand by what you said? Or would you start second-guessing your own actions?

In the following story, one groom-to-be finds himself in this situation and needs some advice.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for telling our friends that we got our wedding venue at a pretty big discount? My fiancée and I are getting married in April. The owner of the wedding venue’s son was a friend of mine when we were in college, and as a result, we were able to get a sizeable discount, which obviously we’re both happy about. Yesterday, we were hosting some friends and family, and the topic of our honeymoon came up. I said that we were looking at tickets, there’s a direct flight and one with a layover, so we were going with the layover one because it was a long layover and we could see that city for a bit too.

Now, his fiancée thinks the venue has been ruined.

Someone said yeah and layovers are usually cheaper too, save that money, you guys would’ve just spent money on a wedding. I mentioned that we had been fortunate that we got the venue at a huge discount, and they were just like, “That’s great, good for you.” After everyone had left, my fiancée was upset with me for telling them that. She said there was no need to tell them that. I said we secured a great deal, thats a win, whats the harm in telling them that, she said this was something I should have discussed with her before saying and that it ruined the place in their minds. I said no, it didn’t, it’s still the same place, same vibe, same everything. AITA?

Wow! His fiancée may be overreacting just a little.

Let's see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what he said.

For this reader, he did nothing wrong.

According to this comment, he should talk about money more carefully.

Here’s someone who thinks she was wrong.

The girlfriend gives this reader the ick.

She needs to lighten up because she sounds like too much of a diva.

