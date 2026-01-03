Group Of Friends Plan To Go On An International Trip Together, But The Person Making The Reservation Also Decides To Bring Her Entire Family

Imagine planning a trip with a group of friends. Would you be annoyed if one friend decided to bring her entire family with her, or would you be perfectly fine with the extra people tagging along?

AITA if i got annoyed that my friend booked her family to our first international trip We’re a group of four friends planning our first international trip together. To make things easier, we let Friend A handle the booking for all four of us. What she didn’t mention was that she was also bringing her mom, her sibling, and her sister’s girlfriend.

It would’ve been totally fine if they were traveling separately, but she even suggested that we should all travel together “cause it’s easier,” and she also requested that we book just one Airbnb/hotel for everyone. She doesn’t want us to split up while on the trip, cause “it’s hard to meet up” .

I was honestly a bit thrown off that she didn’t tell us she’d be bringing extra people, and now it suddenly feels more like a family trip.

My other friends seem okay with it, especially since one of them is even considering bringing her mom too. So now I’m confused, am I overreacting for feeling annoyed, or is it valid to feel this way since none of this was communicated properly?

