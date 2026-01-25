Guy Thinks His 12-Year-Old Cousin Is Spoiled, So He Decided Not To Get Him Anything For Christmas

Parents love to lavish on their kids, especially on Christmas.

This young man was given links by his aunt for gifts that he could buy for his younger cousin. But he’s saving up for college, and he thinks the kid is spoiled anyway. So he decided not to get him a gift.

Is he being too judgmental? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not buying my 12 year old cousin a gift ? I am taking a gap year and working. However, since it’s winter, my job slashed my hours in half. I don’t have as much money, and I’m saving for college. With that in mind, I bought people little things. I bought my other cousin a bigger gift, but nothing at all for my other cousin. My reasoning is that I’m not close with him. He’s spoiled and gets everything he wants. For the past few years, he’s gotten really big gifts.

This man thinks his cousin doesn’t deserve a big gift from him.

Why does he need a $40 pair of boxing gloves to open on Christmas from me? My aunt sent me a ton of links and things that he wants so he can have something to open on Christmas because his big gift isn’t arriving in time. But I have not had a conversation with this kid for, like, two years. He doesn’t hug me or say goodbye when we leave other family gatherings. Why should I give him anything? But I’m worried that once my aunt sees my single bag of Christmas gifts, she’s going to flip and ask where his present is, or make me give him $20.

Spoiled or not, every kid deserves a gift on Christmas.

Let’s read what other people are saying in the comments section.

This person makes a solid argument.

Another user chimes in.

A valid point.

And people are calling him out.

Even a small gift is better than no gift at all.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.