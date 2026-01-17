Gym-Goer Tried To Practice Basic Hygiene By Wiping Down A Machine, But Another Member Accused Him Of Being Over The Top

Public spaces come with their own set of unwritten social norms, but the gym seems to have the most confusing rulebook of all.

One lifter found this out when a simple act of cleanliness sparked unexpected tension with another gym member.

Suddenly, wiping down equipment turned into a weird little showdown.

AITA – Gym member got mad at me for wiping up after him Kind of new to the gym so pardon me. After a member used the bench I was waiting on, I wiped it down with one of the spray wipes.

Another member seemed to take great offense to this.

He came up to me shortly after and said, “My sweat ain’t gonna kill ya, bud.” I thought he was joking at first, so I laughed, but he maintained a bit of a serious look, then walked off… AITA? Did I break some unwritten gym code?

This is just basic hygiene.

What did Reddit think?

Why does this gym bro think these wipes are there in the first place?

Gyms always encourage frequent wipe downs of the equipment.

Doesn’t this guy know that sweat is gross?

Gyms can be a cesspool for germs.

This gym goer definitely wasn’t disrespecting anyone by wiping down his equipment.

Laying in someone else’s sweat isn’t the flex this crazy gym bro thinks it is.

