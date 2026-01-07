‘He looks like a different person in every photo.’ – Modern Dating Is Weird, And Now You Have To Watch Out For AI-Generated Photos Too
by Michael Levanduski
Finding someone nice who you want to date can seem difficult, but one woman is finding a new obstacle that she has to watch out for.
She met a guy through an online platform, but then in the days leading up to their first date, she realized that most of his profile was AI generated, so she felt betrayed.
She made the video along with a friend, and it had the caption, “I found out my date was AI.” It began with her saying, “I have a date on Sunday, with a man I met on Bumble. And I was so excited to share and I showed her his profile.”
Then she turns to her friend and says, “And what did we discover?”
Oh boy, what is it going to be?
Her friend replies, “He has AI-generated all of his pictures. Almost all of his pictures on his profile.”
The main girl jumps in and says, “Except for a video and one photo where he looks drastically different. He looks like a different person in every photo.”
It is one thing to use AI or Photoshop to edit out a blemish or something, but to use it to change the way you look entirely is not ok.
TikTok/casjeromeShe then says, “He told me ‘I will plan our date. I will plan it.’ And I was like, ‘Awesome, I’m so excited.’ He then asks me the next day, ‘Is there a specific place you would like to go?’ So, I’m planning it now.”
Yeah, that is not ok. She then replies, “So, what’s your ideal date? Maybe I can help? He says, ‘Being somewhere beautiful, having good natural conversation, both of us just being ourselves and time flying.'”
Yeah, that does sound like an AI answer.
She wraps up the video by saying, “At least I’m taking it well.”
And her friend says, “I’m sorry.”
People need to learn that AI is a tool to help with things, not something to replace thinking or acting for yourself entirely.
I wonder if the guy was even real or just a bot running a scam of some sort.
Watch the full video for yourself below. See what you think of her reaction.
The people in the comments find this frustrating as well.
This person thinks AI bots can match with other AI bots.
They should have shown the pictures.
Yes, show the photos!
Who wants to date a robot?
