He Loved His Job More Than Anything, But Then His Company Flagrantly Disrespected His Whole Team

So often, employees think they hate their jobs, when they actually hate their work environments.

How would you handle being stuck in a toxic job, but still caring about the people you’re stuck alongside? One guy recently shared his frustration about this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

Understaffing and under paying.

I’ve worked with this company for over 2 years now, and I’ve gotten close with all my coworkers- even going out to bars for drinks and events.

In the last 4-5 months, everything shifted incredibly.

That doesn’t sound good.

We’ve cut staff down to 4 people- 2 full time, 2 part time and all solo shifts.

For context, a solo shift isn’t terrible.

But working at a dispensary, you’re the one checking IDs, doing sales, sorting product, cleaning and cash count- all the fun stuff.

Definitely sounds like a lot to put on one person.

A little surprise I left out too is the fact that on these solo shifts we run 2 stores that are connected.

So now I also have to lock the doors whenever I switch sides and potentially have more customers waiting.

That seems wildly inefficient.

All this for minimum wage.

Oh and I never mentioned that the windows are being smashed, the shootings, the stabbings and the roaches.

My own personal hell for minimum wage.

Sounds like his job went to the dogs pretty quickly. Let’s see if Reddit had any practical wisdom.

One person offered some valid perspective.



Another was baffled at the job prospects.



Someone left some tactical advice.



And one person shared some hard truths.



It can be tough to break a trauma bond to a toxic job.

