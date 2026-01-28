He Ordered The Pizza Of His Dreams, But What Showed Up Was A Nightmare

Ordering delivery should be a special treat- and even though mistakes happen, it can be super disappointing when it’s not what you expected.

What would you do if your order got messed up on a massive scale? One guy recently fumed on Reddit about his most recent pizza fiasco. Here’s what went down.

Chicken Alfredo pizza with no chicken or alfredo

My pizza came from this new place.

It was advertised to have mushrooms, spinach, chicken, onions and alfredo.

Sounds delicious in theory.

But all I see are a few tomato slices, and sauce that tastes like straight up mayo.

30 bucks and inedible!

Seems like something went wrong there.

I am grabbing a quesadilla down the road.

Well, at least the story had a happy ending. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to chime in.

One person seemed to solve the issue immediately.



Others empathized with the original poster.



Some people theorized incorrectly what could have gone wrong.



And some simply took the opportunity to troll.



He got delivery, but he probably should have gone with DiGiorno.

