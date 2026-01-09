Employee Saw The Company’s Owner Take Money Out Of The Tip Jar, So He Called Him Out At The Next Meeting

When at work, it is important to keep careful track of all the money that is coming and going during your shift.

What would you do if you saw that the drawer was off by a small amount, so the owner took that amount out of the tip jar to make it balance?

That is what the worker in this story witnessed, so at the next company meeting, he called teh owner out, which got him fired, so he may sue.

Called out the owner for illegally taking from the tip pool, got fired Owner took from the tip pool to recoup a minor loss on a clerical error.

This happened by the end of a double shift, on a table of friends that would have been comped anyway.

Is this even legal?

I called the owner out at the next meeting and got fired. The gaslighting and diversions during the meeting were insane.

Always stand up for yourself.

Waiting on my payment, will sue if late, shorted, or denied.

Sadly, managers and owners often think that the tips are there for them and that they are doing a favor to employees by distributing them, but that is most certainly not the case.

Suing will require proof.

Apparently he is entitled to back pay.

He should have gone to the DOL first.

Call the department of labor.

Just because you’re the owner doesn’t mean you can steal.

