He Stopped Drinking And His Friends Always Want Him To Be The Designated Driver, But He Doesn’t Want To Be Treated Like A Free Taxi

While drinking is a big part of socializing, if you don’t drink, it can feel really isolating.

Even if friends say it’s not a big deal, sometimes they might look at your differently for not drinking.

However, being sober can be so important for someone’s health, happiness, and life. A good friend understands that and doesn’t hold it against you.

While this isn’t fair or kind, it happens all the time.

For this guy, his friends have taken it to a different level and have started to use him as a designated driver. Now, he’s not sure if he’s in the right.

Let’s get into it.

AITA for not wanting to be the default “Designated Driver”?

Hi, so basically I’m a dude who recently stopped drinking for personal reasons and basically when I told my friend group they all decided that me just hanging out sober is too weird so they all collectively decided to give me a “new job”. Practically everyone has started to just assume I’m the Designated Driver every single time we go out and it starting to bother me.

That feels a little mean.

I have told them many times that I actually don’t mind driving sometimes but I don’t want to be the default just because I’m not drinking. Then even a few of their girlfriends are calling me “DD” and I get a lil mad and tell everybody if they could please just let me take an Uber sometimes as polite as I possibly can. Everyone told me I was being selfish and have started to just hand me their keys without asking just to annoy me.

They don’t agree with him.

Like “Come on DD, you know the drill.” Every time I bring up wanting to be treated like a normal friend and not a free taxi service they all roll their eyes and give me snarky comments. Of course I do like my friends and they’re all great but it does slightly peeve me off. Am I being selfish or do I have a fair point??

Let’s see what Reddit thinks!

Most people said he really needs some new friends.

This person had a creative idea to get some revenge back.

Another commenter made a good point.

Overall, there wasn’t any sympathy for the friend group!

No matter how much it might suck, sometimes, people aren’t our real friends. I hope this man finds better people to surround himself with!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.