He Went On Vacation With His Fiancée’s Sister And Her Kids, But Her Four Year Old’s Tantrums Have Him Refusing To Do It Again

AITAH For telling my fiancée to not bring her sister’s family on our travels because of their 4-year old kid? So my fiancée and I love traveling and sometimes she brings along her sister and the husband with us because they like to travel as well and I have no problem with that. The more the merrier, right?

Then they had a kid. As the kid grew older, I noticed he’s becoming a little spoiled. Tantrums here and there and even when in public he can be a little too noisy which is kind of awkward and people are staring at us.

Then comes the time we’re going to travel again, and my fiancée asks if she can bring them with us again along with their kid and I said sure why not. It was my first time in Hong Kong and my first time in a Disney Land and it’s one of my dreams since I was a kid.

Here comes the first disappointment, as we were enjoying the park the kid suddenly threw tantrums and we had to stop for a while because he was getting tired. I told my fiancée we should try the rides ourselves while they rest but she has to take care of the kid while her sister and the husband gets food and drinks for the child.

Then moving forward, we had to stop again because he was having tantrums again and becoming more and more noisy. At the end of the day, we missed a lot of rides and we couldn’t even see a live show which only shows at a scheduled time.

Now for the second disappointment, we went to Macau the next day. He threw tantrums as expected the afternoon and was complaining that he’s tired. I asked my fiancée if we could carry on the trip just the two of us but she said her sister and the kid wants to see the tourist spots as well.

I mean he’s a kid why would he be interested in architectures and casinos of course he’s going to get bored and tired. So in the end, we never get to see the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben replicas which is two of the big spots there.

We were planning our next travel recently and I told her why not just the two of us this time because last time we couldn’t fully enjoy our travel because of the kid. She only said that we’ll see.

My fiancée is family-oriented I get that and I respect it, I feel bad when I told her and I feel like she might think I don’t want her family involved in our travels but all I want is for the two of us to enjoy travel like we used to. AITA?

