Influencer Went To A Party With His Friend, But Accidently Embarrassed The Host By Having More Social Media Followers

When you are at a party, you will often talk to lots of people, some of whom you like, and others not so much.

What would you do if the host of the party kept trying to brag about how good he was at social media, trying to ‘teach’ you things, but you already knew a lot?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so eventually he showed him how many followers he had, which embarrassed and upset the host of the party.

AITA for Embarrassing a Man at a Party (and Upsetting my Friend)? Recently, I went to a party with a friend, I’ll call her L, where I didn’t know anyone else but her.

He sounds more introverted.

Usually, that would be an absolute no for me but she really likes a guy (let’s call him J) who was going so after some begging, I agreed. While she was talking to the guy she likes, a man started a to talk to me.

How would he know who this is?

It turns out, this was the host of the party and a close friend of J but I didn’t know this at the time. He asked what I do for a living and I said that I have an art business. Without asking any follow-up questions, he immediately started talking about how if “I’m not harnessing the power of social media” my business is doomed to fail.

He doesn’t need that unsolicited advice.

The thing is, I get all my business through social media and have almost 300k followers across different apps. I tried to explain that I do use social media but he cut me off. He went into a rant about how he has a very successful Instagram account and how I am probably following wrong and outdated advice.

Is this a sales meeting or a party?

He went on and on about content strategies, SEO, and everything else, which I all know about and use successfully. I know I should have probably stopped him there but he really wasn’t giving me time to reply to anything he was saying.

He is even drawing a crowd.

By the end of his almost 10 minute rant (it probably wasn’t THAT long but it sure felt like it), a few other people nearby were also listening. At this point I was annoyed so I asked him, “if you are so successful, could I see your instagram page so I can learn some more tips?”

That is quite a few, but not that good.

His account had around 20k followers. He told me to show him my account, and if “I have potential,” he can take me out for dinner and “teach me his secrets.” I showed my Instagram account, which has over 150k followers. A couple of people around asked to see and were complimenting my work. Some of them laughed when they saw the difference in followers between us.

He seems very sensitive about this.

He mumbled something (I couldn’t hear) and walked away, mad and embarrassed. He went to L and J. L came over to me upset, saying I embarrassed her for “bragging” about my follower count and that I should just leave.

He wasn’t bragging at all.

I really don’t like to brag about my followers, I know it doesn’t mean everything and I’m so grateful for every follower I have. I was just really annoyed in the moment. L texted me later, saying I should have just ended the conversation before it got to that point or made it clear that I knew what I was doing because by letting him talk for so long, it was embarrassing when he was just trying to help.

These other friends are exactly right.

Some of my other friends laughed and said I did nothing wrong and that he was the one trying to brag. I probably should have just interrupted him at some point but he really didn’t give me a moment to speak.

Well, if this is the case, then he is a bit of a jerk.

I also would have tried to be more tactful if I knew this was a close friend of the guy my friend likes. I did apologize to my friend but the guy has now been giving her the cold shoulder so she’s still upset. AITA?

Nah, that guy was showing off and being a bad host, plus he didn’t even show off; he just let the guy figure it out.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, the guy wouldn’t let him get a word in.

This is 100% true.

Yup, some people refuse to shut up.

Yeah, he was just bragging.

This commenter says the host has a fragile ego.

He is a bad host if he gets upset like this.

