He Went To His Brother’s Wedding Without His Wife, And Now She’s Giving Him The Cold Shoulder

Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it’s the worst when you have to miss one, especially when it’s a family member.

While it’s usually because of work or other situations, you can’t be mad at someone else for attending a wedding you can’t!

Unfortunately, that’s the situation this person is in.

His brother got married and his wife couldn’t attend for reasons he thinks are completely out of his control.

Now, she’s being passive aggressive towards him and he’s not sure if he made the right choice.

Here’s the full story…

AITA for attending my brother’s wedding even though my wife couldn’t? Me & her (both age 27) are in relationship since 6+ years (college time) and got married 2 yrs ago. Happy, healthy relationship overall (what I honestly think). We both are paired well with each other’s family too. My younger brother recently got married on 2 Nov. It was a high cost wedding, only the close ones were invited, like 15-20 people from his side. Me & my wife were obviously invited. The issue is, she works in a bank where leaves are very limited & hard to get.

That could cause some issues.

I’m carrying my Dad’s business, hence I’m my own boss and can take as much leaves as I want. To attend the event, we needed at least 5 days, as it was a destination wedding at a very beautiful place. She tried, but as expected, it wasn’t possible for her to come. We both were sad and confused, but I had to tell if I’m coming or not to my brother in advance, as he was doing the travel preparation of everyone in 2 traveller vehicles. So, with a super heavy heart, I decided to go. It isn’t like she wasn’t invited, the blame goes to the the circumstances…

Makes sense…

I said the same to her, comforting and asking if she wants me to do any favor before going to the wedding. Got her fav chocolates before going too. She behaved neutral. I knew she was feeling left out, but it was my beloved brother’s wedding after all… Now since my return, she’s giving me a cold shoulder and gets miffed whenever someone shares the wedding pics or talks about it on the family group. I try to clear my intentions again, but she is listening from one ear and throwing it out from the other one. AITA?

Let’s see what Reddit users think about this predicament…

This person said it’s 100% not his fault she couldn’t go.

Several people called the wife selfish for her actions.

Some comments said it makes sense she’s upset, but it’s not his fault.

This person even thinks her time-off situation is suspicious!

Seems to me that she’s being sensitive and passive aggressive!

