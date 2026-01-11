Her Boyfriend’s Brother’s Girlfriend Doesn’t Like Her Or Her Cat, So Now She Feels Like She Ruined Christmas For Everyone

Imagine living with your boyfriend and his brother, and then the brother’s girlfriend moved in. If the girlfriend was a bad roommate and ended up criticizing you, would you try to keep the peace for the sake of the family, or would stand your ground and let everyone pick sides?

The woman in this story was in this situation, and now she’s blaming herself for ruining Christmas.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for “ruining Christmas” for my bfs family? Me (F20s), my BF (M20s), and his brother (B, M20s) lived together peacefully for two years. A year ago, B’s long-distance GF (F20s) moved in. We were initially friends, but the dynamic quickly changed.

One issue was a new pet.

When I got a kitten, the GF became paranoid, despite our cats getting along great, and blamed my kitten for every issue, no matter how unreasonable. I was told my 10-week-old cat should be trained not to enter her room after she left the door open and something broke. I spent months over-accommodating her to avoid conflict, constantly walking on eggshells.

Cleaning was another issue.

The core issue was that for six months, the GF did virtually no housework- never touching a broom, dishwasher, or common area- while staying home. Her BF also became lazier, only doing the bare minimum. Me and my bf were feeling overwhelmed with our work and school schedule, so I called a calm house meeting to suggest a chore rotation, without naming names.

They still took offense.

They immediately became defensive and demanded an example of what they needed to clean. When I pointed out their dried BBQ sauce on the counters, they denied it, and the GF accused me of “attacking her.” The brother reluctantly agreed to help but essentially stopped speaking to me.

It gets worse.

The situation peaked when she neglected her cat’s litter box (her only chore) for an entire week in our laundry room. When I politely asked her to scoop it daily due to the strong odor, she told me if it bothered me, I should do it, despite me already scooping two other boxes daily. I received a barrage of texts where she accused me of “bullying” her and trying to make her look lazy. She sent an itemized list of grievances, including the time I kindly offered them dinner when they were sick. The passive aggression escalated.

She kept blaming her and her cat for everything.

She later got blackout drunk from the “anxiety I caused her,” and her BF blamed me. She then blamed my cat for throw-up in her shoe. It was constantly something either my cat did, or some way I slighted her. After another discussion they agreed to try to get along for the lease remainder.

It seemed like things were looking up.

We said hello in the morning, acted polite- even cracked a few jokes. I thought things were getting better. B and GF said they had no issue with me and wanted things to be okay.

But, apparently, they were still really upset.

Despite this they cancelled attending BF/Bs grandfathers funeral because we were going, and they couldn’t stand pretending to like me. My BF angrily confronted his brother over this. They then announced we had created an “abusive environment,” left abruptly in two days, flipped us off while departing, and stuck us with the full rent and bills. We have been blocked ever since.

She feels pretty guilty.

Every year, my BF’s large family gathers at a cabin for Christmas. Now, the siblings are divided and arguing over who should attend- me/BF or the brother/GF. The stress is threatening to cancel the long standing family tradition. Some siblings are blaming me for ruining Christmas by starting the conflict. I feel like I started a terrible domino effect. AITA?

I don’t know why the siblings are blaming her for ruining Christmas. They should be blaming the brother’s girlfriend.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the siblings ruined Christmas.

Another person thinks the brother’s girlfriend clearly ruined Christmas.

This person thinks the brother and his girlfriend are both immature.

Christmas sounds pretty stressful this year.

