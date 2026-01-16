Her Brother-In-Law Would Not Cook For Himself While Staying At Their House, So This Woman Got Annoyed Because It’s Not Her Responsibility To Tend For His Needs

Some men just expect the women to take care of them.

This woman’s brother-in-law is a guest her family’s house for a few months. But BIL is not lifting a finger to feed himself; he would instead starve himself until she serves him food.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for not tending to my BIL’s needs? My BIL (45) is staying with my family for a few months. I (F36) work Monday to Friday. I spend all week cooking and cleaning after work, taking kids to appointments, etc. The weekend is when my spouse usually helps with lunch/dinner, or we do “on your own meals.” There is always food in the fridge, leftovers, and plenty of food in the freezer and pantry. We’ve been married 15 years, our kids are 10 and 13, and we have our routine. My BIL has been staying with us since earlier this year. He works out of town and is usually only at the house every other week from Friday evening to Sunday evening. AITAH because I don’t think it’s my responsibility to cook, clean up, or do anything for my BIL?

This woman’s BIL has been pretty dependent on her.

He’s obviously an adult; he can cook and clean up after himself, but he will choose not to eat all day if I don’t provide a meal, then complain that he is light-headed. This weekend, I made breakfast, he didn’t come out to eat, he was still in bed until noon. He had an appointment at 2:30 and waited until 1 p.m. to ask me if I could give him a ride. I was aware of this appointment, but I was also under the impression that someone else was taking him, as he never actually asked me if I could give him a ride. I had to change my plans and move things around to make it work. Yesterday, I was at work all day. I got home after 4 p.m., made dinner, cleaned up, took my dog on a walk. My afternoons are busy. I don’t rest until I’m in bed. I should also mention my husband does work out of town quite often, which is why all the responsibilities of the house fall on me when he’s not home.

She thinks he’s expecting her to make his food.

For some reason, he had the day off yesterday, and he just paced back and forth all day (I have cameras because my children can be menaces). In the evening, he made a comment about there being nothing to eat right before I started making dinner, then he went outside and sat on his phone. I checked the cameras, and it didn’t look like he even bothered to make himself anything, not even a sandwich! I did stop by my house during my lunch to take my dogs out, and he was just sitting on his phone. Did he expect me to make him lunch? Am I crazy? He’s not paying rent, he’s not paying groceries, bills, anything. I don’t think I’m wrong for being annoyed. I don’t think he is my responsibility. AITAH?

