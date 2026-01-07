Her Ex’s New Wife Asked Her To Waive Child Support So They Could Better Care For Her Kids, So She Told Her That Her Kids Aren’t Her Problem

Co-parenting can be difficult, but if you put the kid’s best interests first, it can work out.

What would you do if your ex tried to sue for more custody so he didn’t need to pay child support, but the courts raised his support payments instead, and now that you got a raise, his new wife wants you to waive child support so they could better care for her kids?

That is what happened to the mom in this story, so she told her ex’s new wife that her kids weren’t her problem, and she wouldn’t waive child support.

AITAH for telling my ex’s wife that her kids aren’t my problem? My, 40f, ex Paul 43m and I were together for ten years, but have been divorced for 5.

Co-parenting can be hard.

We have three kids 7m, 9f, and 12m. The reason we divorced is typical, I realized one day that not only was I working FT, I was doing all of the cooking, cleaning, household and kid management while he just worked and sometimes did yard work.

Ok, this is a pretty typical setup.

I communicated this, he said he’d work on it, never did, wouldn’t do therapy, so I divorced him because I’d rather have 3 kids than 4. He didn’t fight me on custody and had them EOWE and paid a lot in child support. A few months after we split, he announced he was engaged to and expecting a baby with Tonya 27f.

Yikes, this is going to be drama.

Tonya was an exotic dancer and currently doesn’t work, they had another kid and she has a kid that’s like 8. My kids do not like being at their father’s house.

She seems to be doing the right thing.

I Only speak positively about him to them, but they dislike Tonya and her son. I planned on staying single but a year after the divorce my old friend Bruce moved back to our city and we reconnected as friends, it evolved and we’re now married.

At least they have one happy house.

He loves my kids and they adore him, our house is quite happy. After they had their 2nd kid, they sued me for 50/50 custody.

Well, whatever the reason, dad should be seeing his kids as much as possible.

I knew it was only so that they could pay less child support, not because Paul suddenly wanted to be a good dad, and I had evidence against them for a few things. He lost custody and now has unsupervised visitation; his child support went up.

I bet he won’t like this.

A few months later I got a huge promotion and now make quite a bit more than him, but unless he goes back to court they won’t change the amount he owes. It’s not my responsibility to do that, plus in our state you can only ask for a recalculation every two years so they can’t for another year anyways.

Well, this is awkward.

Tonya has been trying to talk to me for months, and finally cornered me at my oldest son’s game. She said that they’re struggling and she knows we don’t need the child support, and asked me to please consider her kids.

Why would she worry about the kids?

I simply told her that their child support wasn’t for me, it was for the kids from their father, and her kids were not my problem. I know, mean, but she wouldn’t leave me alone. But now I’m wondering if I should have kept ignoring her because I’ve always tried to at least be civil towards them for my kids’ sake.

It seems like Tonya was not going to let it go, so you can’t just ignore her forever.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

He isn’t a great dad, that’s for sure.

He should have been a better husband.

This is not her problem at all.

Yeah, Tonya knew what she was getting into.

Right, this isn’t anything new.

That money is for his kids.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.