Her Family Won’t Stop Locking Her Out Of The House, So Now She Kicks It Every Day

AITA for the way I have been reacting… So I 36F moved back in with my mom 61F & brother 31M months ago. For context we’re all on the deed, I don’t consider myself a guest in this house, I consider myself 1/3 owner. They’ve lost the keys, We exclusively use the garage to go in/out. Apparently its too expensive for them to replace the locks & they refuse to deal w/ multiple keys, I offered to replace them. Several times a week I am locked out & can only get into the garage.

I broke my back in 2014, it messes with my bladder, my family knows this & have been asked many times don’t lock the inside garage door until I’m home. Yet several times a week I get home & I find the door has been locked, always by my (super paranoid, thats another subreddit) brother. He locks it as soon as he gets home, sometimes my mom catches it & unlocks it before I get home & sometimes she doesn’t. When it first happened I brought it up to both of them, I reminded them I usually have to go really bad when I get home, even after going before leaving. It sucks. Its much like the scene in White Chicks after he eats the quiche but I gotta go to the bathroom! He said he would *try* to remember. So when I get home & I find the door is locked (9mos now & he still can’t remember) I feel like its disrespectful. Like I said “If the door is locked & I have to go, in the time it takes for one of you to come open it, I may very well go in my pants”, so it feels like he doesn’t care if I have something so disgusting happen. There have been a few times where I have & it was enough I had to change. Secondly, I’m on the deed why am I having to knock & wait at a door like a pizza delivery driver? Growing up I had a house key since I was 10, so what is this?

Anyway, here’s where I may be the jerk… Instead of calmly knocking & patiently waiting, I’ve resorted to just banging on it as hard as I can, I just use my foot, I’m not damaging the door but it sure is loud when I’m shaking & kicking the door. They both get so angry when I do it but honestly what else am I supposed to do? They both game & wear headsets & its a “noisy” household so they didn’t always hear me when I knocked normally. I’m not going to be okay just standing there needing to go, but meek at someone else’s mercy attitude. So AITA for banging on the door every time I’m locked out?

