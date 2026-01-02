Her Friend Never Visits Her Part Of Town And “Forgot” Last Time, So She Decided Not To Visit Her Anymore

Friendship requires give and take, usually.

Whether that means someone cooks dinner one night and then the other friend the next time or taking turns visiting each other’s homes, there’s usually a way to keep everything fair and equal.

Unfortunately, sometimes situations make it hard to keep things even and consistent and that can threaten the friendship.

For this woman, she isn’t sure if she wants to keep driving out to see her friend when her friend never meets her.

Let’s find out what really happened…

AITA for not taking initiative for meeting my friend when she “forgot” last time? I’ll try to keep this short, English is not my first language. I am F(30) and she is F(28). I have this friend I used to work with and we were close. We both got new jobs and moved away from each other and tried to keep in touch but we don’t talk much anymore.

Distance can be hard for friendships.

The last 3 times we were supposed to meet I had to drive for 30 minutes to get to her workplace so we could get coffee after work and catch up. I got there and she had left work early. The last time that happened I spoke up and said that I was annoyed because it takes money and time for me to drive over there and it’s disrespectful of her to forget and not apologizing for it. I said it would be nice with an apology and all she said what “I felt like I have said sorry but I’ll say it again.”

They’re not on the same page.

I haven’t taken initiative again until she lost her job a couple of weeks ago. We were supposed to meet a little closer to me and when the time comes and suddenly she is on the other side of town. I really don’t like driving on that side of town because I hate (makes me uncomfortable) to drive in the city. So I just said “I’ll see what I’ll do” I feel like just staying home on my day off work and relax until my plans at 4. So am I a jerk for not saying anything more to her and just go for my plans later and stay home? And quitting taking initiative again?

Let’s see if Reddit users have advice for her.

This person has a suggestion for seeing if her friend really cares.

Another commenter thinks it’s time to end the friendship.

Others were more forgiving and think more effort might make a difference.

Overall, the commenters agreed.

If someone isn’t willing to put in the effort, they’re probably not a real friend.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.