Her Husband Got Invited To Officiate An Out-of-State Wedding, But Wife And The Kids Are Not Invited

Some couples getting married are too particular about nitty-gritty details.

This woman’s husband was invited to an elopement wedding, 5 hours away. She and their young kids were not invited, and the couple doesn’t even want her to accompany him, even just to stay at the hotel.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not wanting my husband to attend a wedding trip I’m not invited to? My husband was invited to an out-of-state wedding in 9 months (our kids will be 1 and 4 years old by then). We are both good friends with the couple and have been for the last 12 years. The wedding day is in the middle of the week, and the flight is 5 hours, so he’d have to take a minimum of 3 PTO days that we’d have to cancel a family trip to compensate for. It’s for the couple’s elopement, and they’ve asked him to officiate their wedding, however, I am not invited. .I am not at all offended that I’m not included in the wedding day, as they are only including bride, groom, officiant (my husband), and their two witnesses, and it’s their day! However, since we don’t get to spend time together as it is (he works 50+ hours a week and we have two small kids) and he’d be taking these 3 PTO days.

This couple said they’re not comfortable with her coming to the trip.

My husband and I told them that I would still accompany him on the trip, but I would hang back at our hotel room on the wedding day and would absolutely not intrude at all. They stated that they were uncomfortable with me coming with him, even if they don’t see me at all, and that if my husband chooses to attend the wedding trip. He is expected to stay at their Airbnb and participate in activities on the non-wedding days as well, all of which I’m not invited to. My husband already made the decision to decline their invite but now I’m stressing that I’m being dramatic, and perhaps we should just make it happen for him to go?

Talk about demanding. Good on hubby for saying no.

