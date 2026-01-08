Her Mom Brought Her A Surprise Coffee, But Now There’s Tension Because She Wasn’t In The Mood To Finish It All

It’s nice when people do you a favor.

AITA for not finishing a coffee my mom bought for me as a surprise So I (28f) am staying with my family through the holidays. They live in a different state (11 hours away) & I work remotely so I can work from anywhere and am fortunate to be able to afford to do so. My mom (60f) is so excited I am here and while we have had our ups and downs she is very thoughtful and just enjoying having me around.

She and my dad go out for coffee at their favorite cafe every morning and usually ask if I would like one as well. I have also offered to go pick up coffees as a way of thanking them for often buying me one. Some days I will say no as I do not always want/need caffeine and I have grounds I like making at home too. Anyway… today she came back from a workout and surprised me with an cold brew as she knows its my usual go to and I accepted and thanked her for the unexpected treat. Side note: I usually drink my coffee black or with barely a shot of milk but she added sugar to it so it’s much sweeter than I prefer.

I don’t mean this to come across as unappreciative but I hadn’t really wanted a coffee today but it was so sweet I didn’t want to hurt her feelings.

To be honest it just isn’t the end of the world and I drank about half of it anyway. A couple hours go by and she noticed that I hadn’t finished it. In the past she may have said something like “are you still drinking that?” or something of the like… but instead she was like “ugh can you at least go throw it out… this is why I don’t get you things”. I was really taken back because while I can maybe understand her maybe being disappointed in having spent the money on something that I didn’t fully consume, this isn’t a “habit” of mine. Like I said before I typically get asked before hand and decline. Idk maybe my feelings were just hurt a little bc the gesture meant alot to me… AITA for either not drinking it or not saying something when she first gave it to me? While I love her to bits I am worried (based on our past ups & downs) that if I make a bigger deal out of it than what I described above it will turn into or escalate into something unnecessary (Perhaps just a simple apology from me even tho I might feel it silly would suffice).

