Her Mom Can’t Afford To Live On Her Own, But Living With Her Daughter Is Causing A Strain

AITAH if I tell my parent that they need to give me a timeframe for them to move out of my house

My mother moved into my guest room nearly two years ago after a divorce led to her losing her housing.

The intention was for her to stay with me while she receives the necessary surgeries to try to get back into the workforce.

Initially, the deal was presented to me as her staying with me for “a couple of years” until she finds new housing.

After her surgeries, she is still disabled and is still not able to work, and has not made any efforts to find new housing.

She receives around $2k a month in benefits and there’s a potential she could apply for vouchers, but she seems unwilling to move to a less desirable area and have dogs that would probably need a fenced in yard.

AITA for telling her that I would like her to find somewhere else to go in the next 12-18 months?

My brother seems to think I’m being way too harsh and that “Well, I should have known” and “Well, this is the situation we are in”, followed up with concerns that I am going to kick my disabled parent out on the street.

The brother does not own a house and I’m hoping that this might light a fire under everyone to get their act together.

My brother has a lot of sacrifices he can make to try to save more money.

It’s putting stress on my relationship with my significant other of 10 years and I don’t think my mother has even tried to find a place to go.

I have only discussed this with my brother and have not brought it up otherwise.

AITAH for attempting to set this boundary?

