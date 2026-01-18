Her Stepfather Has Been Unkind To Her Mom For Years, And Now That Her Mom Needs Extra Care, She Refuses To Help Him

Family is supposed to be loving and supportive, but that is not always the case.

What would you do if your mother had a brain injury and needed extra care, but you refused to also look after your emotionally abusive step-father, which made him upset?

That is the situation that the daughter in this story is in, and she wants to take her mom and move her away from her step-dad.

AITAH for not taking care of my step dad after my moms brain injury. My stepdad robert has been in my life about 32 years. He and my mom own a house.

Earlier this year i moved in to help by paying half the mortgage and my mom paid the other half. Robert has not handled bills in a long time. My mom always did everything.

Mom is finally standing up for herself.

Their relationship has been emotionally abusive for years and about two months ago my mom finally asked him to leave. He went to stay with his adult daughter but they argued and he ended up back at the house for a bit.

How awful!

Then my mom fell down the stairs and got a traumatic brain injury. She was in icu for over a week. She can talk some and eat again but she is still confused has memory issues and will need long rehab. She cannot manage finances or home responsibilities.

Thank God the daughter is there for her.

I have been handling all the medical stuff insurance bills and everything else while also taking care of my kid. Robert is acting like he can just live in the house and I will take care of everything for him like my mom always did.

Time to leave this loser behind.

I told him i am moving out and when my mom is done with rehab she will come live with me so i can take care of her. I gave him all the info he needs including VA numbers and how to pay bills.

Maybe she should be pushing him out.

He says i am trying to take my moms property or force him out but i am literally leaving the house. I just am not going to manage his life. I feel guilty because my mom still loves him but she asked him to leave before the injury and I want to respect the choice she made when she was able to.

It sounds like he should have never moved back in.

AITA for refusing to take care of my stepdad and focusing on my mom instead.

It is certainly not the daughter’s job to take care of an emotionally abusive stepfather. She needs to protect her mother.

Take a look at what the commenters have to say about it.

This person recommends getting help from a professional.

I don’t know that this is a good idea.

I agree. Get a lawyer ASAP.

I was thinking this exact thing.

Yup, he is a child.

Let the abusive husband live on the streets.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.