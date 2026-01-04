High School Girl Moves To A New City And Gets New Friends, But One Friend Turns Into A Bully And Embarasses Her In Front Of The Class

Have you ever had a friend who didn’t seem to know how to be a friend?

In this story, one high school girl has a friend who lets her friends push her around, but when she gets a taste of being the one with the power, she really lets it go to her head.

Keep reading to see how this girl shows her friend the difference between being a bully and being a friend.

Sure…I’ll pick UP your binder When I was 16 we moved across the country from the North to the South. New school, new culture, new friends. The friend group I ended up fitting into had a girl who allowed others to treat her badly because she wanted attention. An actual example was she allowed a boy to draw a target on her forehead and spit spitballs at it. Wild. We’ll call this girl Lana.

It sounds like she was a good friend to Lana.

I was always nice to Lana and sympathetic when she’d get angry with people for going whatever she considered too far. I’d try to tell her that she needed to establish boundaries, but she’d go right back to letting people walk all over her. One day, I was on my way to the trashcan when I noticed Lana had a balled up piece of paper on her desk. I said, “Want me to throw that away for you?” She said yes and it was no skin off my nose, I was already on my way to the trash. I like being helpful, but that doesn’t mean I’m a pushover. I’m the youngest sibling and only girl of four kids.

Lana seems to be on a power trip!

That moment must have made her think she could climb up the social totem pole by stepping on me, because later during study time while the teacher was out, Lana looked at my best friend (we’ll call her Amanda) and said, “Hey, Amanda. Watch this. Maleficent Froyo is my *****.” She looked me dead in the eye, dropped her binder on the floor and said, “Pick it up.” I was flabbergasted. Amanda looked at me and said, “Froyo, you don’t have to pick it up.”

She complied.

I’m not ignoring this. I’ve been openly disrespected in front of the whole class. Lana, like me was really short. I had maybe an inch on her and it gave me a beautiful idea. I told Amanda, “No, it’s fine. I’ll pick it up.”

But Lana had no idea what OP was going to do with the binder.

Lana looked so sure of herself when I said this, but that was cool. She wouldn’t be feeling like that for long. At the back of the classroom along the side wall were two tall school library style bookcases. I picked up the binder, walked right past Lana’s out stretched hand, snagged a chair, climbed it and with the tips of my fingers barely managed to push it on top of the bookshelf. Which meant she wasn’t getting that down without help. Amanda was laughing her butt off when I climbed down and I said to Lana, “There. I picked it UP.” Lana immediately turned to a boy in our class, we’ll name him Chris, and whined to him to get it for her. Bonus point, she needed it for our next class lol

She put Lana in her place.

I looked at Chris and said, “Chris. I’ve always been nice to you. This is between me and Lana. She disrespected me and all I ask is that you stay out of it.” He apologized to Lana and stayed in his seat. I let her whine for a bit and when she finally apologized, I said, “I’m more than willing to help you if you need help, but that doesn’t make me your *****. It makes me a good friend. So be a good friend back and treat me nicely.” Then I told Chris if he wanted to help her get it down, I was cool with it. She never tried that on me again lol

It doesn’t seem like Lana knew how to be a friend. She knew how to be a doormat or a bully. Hopefully OP’s words helped her understand what it meant to actually be a friend.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Is “Northern Charm” a thing?

This person liked how she handled it.

Hopefully Lana learned from her mistakes and became a great person.

Another person loves her creative way of getting back at her friend.

You can learn more in high school than what the teachers are teaching.

