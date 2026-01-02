His Coworker Is Always Rude To His Team, So Now He Wants To Approach Her And Ask Her To Stop

We’ve all had a coworker or two who just gets on our nerves.

AITA for wanting to circle back and confront someone for constant rudeness? There’s a coworker that has been passive aggressive constantly in the span of the last two weeks. Each time she comes in, I greet her and she speaks normally, but later on she starts barking orders at me and my crew in a rude tone and way. Even telling us to make sure we do stuff that we’ve already done/have been doing (like making sure we change out the dish water before we go when we always do that anyways).

So today, she swung the freezer door open without knocking, knowing my team was outside the door cleaning the area. Then later she walks up on us looking irritated while telling us in a rude tone, to make sure we put up our dishes before we go because it’s only her and another coworker. We always do and when we don’t, it’s because management tells us we can’t, because you of course don’t put up wet dishes until they dry. I responded saying that we can and that all she has to do is ask. Then she says “I know, that’s why I asked”.

So me having seniority of the restaurant being here longer than everyone, including management, I want to ask her if she can ask me more politely next time she has a request for me, because it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. So me wanting to establish a more respectful delivery when being asked requests (that are already done anyways). AITA? If not, how should I ask for her to be more polite with her demands?

